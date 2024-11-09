Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

