Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $601.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $602.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

