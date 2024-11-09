Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 193,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 357,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Sosandar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.41.

About Sosandar

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.