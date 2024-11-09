On November 6, 2024, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. released a Form 8-K filing, revealing the issuance of a U.S. patent covering a variant IL-18 incorporated into two groundbreaking immunotherapeutic drug candidates. The patent, effective until June 2044, encompasses two novel drug candidates, SON-1411 and SON-1400, both containing a modified version of recombinant human interleukin-18 (IL-18). This patent grant marks a significant development for the company.

SON-1411 is a proprietary bifunctional fusion protein that combines IL-18 with single-chain IL-12, linked to Sonnet’s Fully Human Albumin Binding (F H AB®) platform. Meanwhile, SON-1400 is a monofunctional fusion protein featuring the same IL-18 modification linked to the F H AB platform. These molecules exhibit promising attributes, including wild-type binding to the IL-18 receptor (IL-18Rc), and undetectable binding to the inhibitory IL-18 binding protein (IL-18BP).

The innovative lock-and-load capabilities of the F H AB platform introduce the potential for adding synergistic biologics targets to IL-18, leading to the development of multiple novel cancer drugs. Sonnet’s strategy focused on amino acid modifications to IL-18 based on rigorous scientific processes, including literature review, 3D X-ray crystallography structures, and computer modeling analysis.

The Company CEO, Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., expressed that the patent issuance marks a key milestone, differentiating Sonnet from competitors in harnessing the full therapeutic capacity of IL-18, either alone or in combination therapies. IL-18, known for its role in cancer immune-oncology, has shown significant potential when coupled synergistically with IL-12.

The potential applications of these novel cytokine fusion proteins, IL-18BPR-F H AB-IL12, and IL-18BPR-F H AB, in expanding immunotherapy solutions for cancer patients are encouraging. By circumventing the inhibitory effects of IL-18BP, Sonnet’s fusion proteins could open new avenues for effective cancer treatment regimens.

The issuance of this patent underscores Sonnet’s commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic solutions in the field of oncology. The Company’s emphasis on immunotherapeutic strategies and the development of targeted biologic drugs tailored for effective cancer treatment positions it at the forefront of cutting-edge medical research and development.

Investors and stakeholders keen on the latest developments in the field of immunotherapy should monitor Sonnet BioTherapeutics as it continues to innovate in its quest to provide novel therapeutic solutions for cancer patients.

This news article is based on the Form 8-K filing by Sonnet BioTherapeutics as submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 6, 2024.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

