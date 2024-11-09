Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Raises Dividend to $2.14 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 2.14 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86.
Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $20.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Snap-on Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $359.37 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.
Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
