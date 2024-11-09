Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Raises Dividend to $2.14 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 2.14 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $20.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $359.37 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.90.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

