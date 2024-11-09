SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
SK Telecom Stock Performance
SKM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 188,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SK Telecom
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
Featured Stories
