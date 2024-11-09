SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SiTime Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.45. The company had a trading volume of 337,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.31. SiTime has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,042.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,042.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,464 shares of company stock worth $5,372,893. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

