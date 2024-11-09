Simulations Plus’ (SLP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 139,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,991. The company has a market capitalization of $613.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775,073.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,655. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

