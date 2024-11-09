SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 6,669,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

