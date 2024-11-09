SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.41. 2,177,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

