Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

