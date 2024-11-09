Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Signature Bank Company Profile



As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

