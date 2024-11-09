Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,174 shares of company stock worth $7,577,231 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

