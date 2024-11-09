Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE India ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.35% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

