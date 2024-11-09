Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.62 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($1.99). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 5,502 shares trading hands.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £70.50 million, a PE ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.30.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

