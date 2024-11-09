Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409,106 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.86% of Senti Biosciences worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 3.6 %

SNTI opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

