Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,625. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

