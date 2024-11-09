Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Sempra by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

