Seascape Capital Management Sells 13,696 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seascape Capital Management owned 8.03% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,232,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

