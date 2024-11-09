Seascape Capital Management Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

AON opened at $383.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.