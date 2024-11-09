Seascape Capital Management Has $687,000 Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $36,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 783,965 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.4% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,820 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $12,679,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

