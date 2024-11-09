Seascape Capital Management Grows Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NatWest Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NWG opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

