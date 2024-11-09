SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.40 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.74). 654,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,903,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.40 ($0.73).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.02. The company has a market cap of £619.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

