Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $224.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.73 and a 1 year high of $226.36.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

