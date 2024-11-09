Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Trading Up 3.1 %

KVUE opened at $23.68 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

