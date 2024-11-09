Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 372792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $5,860,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

