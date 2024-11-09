Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 5672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 122,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

