ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 240,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

