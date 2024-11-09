Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on BFS
Saul Centers Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $3,272,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 115.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 149.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.