Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $3,272,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 115.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 149.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

