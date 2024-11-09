Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $597.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.25% and a negative net margin of 2,033.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

