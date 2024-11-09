Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02), reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.69 million.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 8.7 %

TSE SSL opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.82.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.