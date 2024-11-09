Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02), reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.69 million.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 8.7 %
TSE SSL opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.82.
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
