Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,589,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,875. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,041,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

