Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%.
Sandstorm Gold Price Performance
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,589,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,875. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.13.
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
View Our Latest Report on SAND
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.