Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $3,769,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,573 shares of company stock valued at $42,319,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $321.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.52. The stock has a market cap of $307.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.84 and a 12-month high of $322.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

