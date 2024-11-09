Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOC. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SOC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Sable Offshore has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, analysts forecast that Sable Offshore will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 750,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at $175,820,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $32,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.