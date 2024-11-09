SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,686. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.