RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $29.49. RXO shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 350,542 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXO. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 40.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in RXO by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RXO during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

