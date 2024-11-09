Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,525,804. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Shares of RBRK opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $45.09.

Rubrik last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 302.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $20,774,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,527,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

