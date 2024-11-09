RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $133.65, with a volume of 9996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $459,611.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,315.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $459,611.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,315.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,133. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 15.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.