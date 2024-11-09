Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 55636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 619,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth $2,593,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
