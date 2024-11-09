Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 42.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

