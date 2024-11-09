Royal Bank of Canada Raises International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Price Target to $26.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.
International General Insurance Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of IGIC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,491. International General Insurance has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.21.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.
