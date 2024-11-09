Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $6.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,646 shares of company stock worth $1,379,111. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,510,000 after buying an additional 8,331,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,945,000 after buying an additional 2,409,470 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 31.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 37.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,249,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

