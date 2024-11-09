Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of C$21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.59. LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

