Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
