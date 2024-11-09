Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $2.75

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Traeger

Traeger Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $406.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.