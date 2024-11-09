Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.