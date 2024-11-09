Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 1,427 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

