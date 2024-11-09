Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

