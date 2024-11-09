Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,001 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $179.64 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.72 and a 200-day moving average of $253.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

