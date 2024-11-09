Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

