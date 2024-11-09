Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 1,029 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

